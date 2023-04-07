Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan song after KKR beat RCB2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan showed Virat Kohli the dance steps of the song after the match.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) claimed a dominant 81-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ninth match of the IPL 2023 tournament on Thursday. The match was played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, which was the home ground of KKR after three years. The stadium also welcomed the presence of the team’s owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who witnessed his team’s first victory of the tournament.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×