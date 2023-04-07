Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) claimed a dominant 81-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ninth match of the IPL 2023 tournament on Thursday. The match was played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, which was the home ground of KKR after three years. The stadium also welcomed the presence of the team’s owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who witnessed his team’s first victory of the tournament.

After the match, the fans were in for a treat when Shah Rukh Khan and RCB’s captain Virat Kohli were seen dancing together on the field to the tune of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’. The video of the two dancing has since gone viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan met Kohli after the match, and the two were seen hugging each other and sharing a light moment. The KKR owner then showed him the dance steps of the song. The two then danced together in front of the fans, much to their delight. Virat tried the step even though he was seen wearing a preventive patch on his right leg.

The video of Kohli and Shah Rukh’s dance was not the first time the cricketer was seen dancing to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. During the innings break of India vs Australia 1st Test in Nagpur, a video was shared on Twitter of Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja trying to do the hook step of the same song. The user who shared the video asked Shah Rukh Khan for his thoughts on the dance.

Say some words Pathaan dance pic.twitter.com/n4OPXOEKjA — Asif SRK soldier (Die hard fan) (@Asifsrksoldier) February 14, 2023

“Say some words on Pathaan dance," the Twitter user asked. To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!"

After Pathaan enjoyed an all-time-blockbuster status at the box office, KKR will now try to make their team owner proud by moving strongly ahead in IPL 2023.