Fans are thrilled to hear Sonu Nigam lending his voice for Shah Rukh Khan after a long time, recalling the magic the duo created in the '90s.

The teaser for Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film, 'Dunki', is out now. The movie is helmed by none other than Rajkumar Hirani. The teaser hints at an enchanting blend of story, star power and soul-stirring music. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans have been particularly elated to hear Sonu Nigam lending his voice for Khan after a hiatus. Many echoed sentiments of nostalgia, recalling the magic the duo created in the '90s. "The only thing missing in SRK's movie was Sonu Nigam's voice. The legendary duo is back," remarked a fan, while another expressed, "Only 90's kids can understand the beautiful combination of SRK x Sonu. They're not just a good pair, they're emotions."

Also Read: The Badshah of Bollywood is one of India’s richest entrepreneurs; check out The anticipation around 'Dunki' is palpable. While Shah Rukh Khan's magnetic appeal remains a consistent draw, gratitude has also been extended to Rajkumar Hirani for consistently delivering heart-touching films. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fan commented, "You can ignore Bollywood, but you can't ignore Shah Rukh Khan." Another keenly observed, "Rajkumar Hirani is a director of another level. He's combined glimpses of iconic films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', 'Dilwale', and 'DDLJ' in 'Dunki'. The music, as always with his movies, is unique."

Further adding to the excitement is the noticeable shift in the theme. Breaking away from the action-oriented mould of his recent films, 'Dunki' promises to be a refreshing cinematic experience. As one fan aptly puts it, "This looks so fun and refreshingly different. Plus, hearing Sonu Nigam's voice gave me chills!"

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Fans shower wishes for King of Bollywood; memes, quotes, status, images galore Dunki Drop 1 “Dunki Drop 1", the title of the teaser, coincides with Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday on November 2. The first teaser of the movie also features Taapsee Pannu (first collaboration with Hirani), Vicky Kaushal (who also worked in Hirani’s previous film, Sanju) and Boman Iran (who frequent Hirani’s movies). The teaser also says that the second installment is coming soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

