With the new season on Shark Tank India making headlines for its popularity, a new pitch by a mother and son duo has led to the judges -- Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh -- to share a fun-filled video.
Recently, the Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh agreed to invest in mother and son duo's venture The Simply Salad and following his a video was released on what the judges did after investing in the company.
“When you realise that you’ve to eat your greens after investing in a ‘salad’ company," the bOAT CEO Aman Gupta wrote after he shared the video tagged Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh. The video even open to show a caption that reads, “BTS after we invest in a ‘salad’ company."
After the video was share, it has garnered over 4 lakh views and 86,600 likes and multiple comments.
“Green [Money emoji] badle Green [broccoli emoji]," joked an Instagram user. “Those are low-key garba steps, progression is key," joined another. “Two favourite sharks with not so favourite food item," commented a third. “Hahahaahahaahha," wrote a fourth. Many shared their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.
