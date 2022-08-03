Watch: Smriti Irani's video goes viral. This time for the most common man deed ever2 min read . 08:53 PM IST
- Smriti Irani was seen riding a scooter to work, and her pillion rider was MoS Health Bharati Pawar
Union Minister Smriti Irani has been making headlines for all reasons political- including a criminal accusation that an illegal bar ‘Silly Souls’ in Goa is owned and run by her 18 year old daughter Zoish Irani.
Smriti Irani also made headlines owing to a verbal duel that took place in the Lok Sabha with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.
However, the minister of Women and Child Development of India today made headlines for indulging in the most common man activity ever- giving a ride to a fellow to her work. That's right, or should we say ride!
Smriti Irani was seen riding a scooter to work, and her pillion rider was MoS Health Bharati Pawar . Smriti Irani was returning from the Tiranga Yatra conducted early in the day flagged off by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for all the MPs of all the parties, at Red Fort, in Delhi.
Irani put up a video where she is seen saying "Dropping Bharati Tai to work." on social media site Instagram with the caption "Dropping @dr.bharatippawar Tai, MoS Health to office after a great start to the day with Tiranga Yatra,".
See the video here
Irani is seen wearing an orange saree, while Pawar is wearing a grey and white salwar kameez. Pawar is also seen holding onto the India national flag.
The video became an instant hit right after it was posted, it got 53,000 likes in just six hours.. The video garnered reactions from various celebrities including Balaji Telefilm owner- Ekta Kapoor. Smriti Irani shares a close relationship with Kapoor who had first cast her in the famous TV Series- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
The filmmaker Ekta Kapoor commented on Irani's looks saying, "How slim congrats. Ur fit." Actor Divya Seth said, "How fantastic."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on 31 July that "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement will be held ahead of the Independence Day. He appealed to the citizens to make it a mass movement by using "Tricolour" as their profile pictures on social media between 2 and 15 August.
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to hoist the 'tricolour' at home to mark the 75th year of India's independence.
Last month, Irani had shared a video from son Zohr's graduation ceremony on Instagram and said how proud she is. She also tagged her son and wrote that his graduation "signals the advent of new possibilities.. to live your potential, to chase your dreams, to live and love responsibly, to be you .. just you".
