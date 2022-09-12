Hollywood movies have famously dealt with the ear as the passage for maggot and all sorts of bizarre creatures to pass through. How can one forget the Wrath of Khan in Star Trek II which later got known as ‘ That Ear Scene ’. While Khan Noonien Singh introduced Chekov and Terrell to the sluggish, loathsome creature called Ceti eel that would enter through the ear "and wrap themselves around the cerebral cortex. This has the effect of rendering the victim extremely susceptible to suggestion… Later, as they grow, follows madness and death…"

While Star Trek series was the brainchild of Gene Roddenberry, what if a real yellow snake entered the ear canal of a human and got stuck there?

A video that has become viral on social media shows a seemingly small yellow snake that got stuck in the ear of a woman while another person tries various ways of getting the reptile out.

The three minute video does not show if they were able to take the snake out.

Watch the video here

An expert wearing gloves is seen trying various methods of pulling the snake out of the ear. The man, wearing white hand gloves uses tweezers to pull out snake. The snake also seems to be in sheer discomfort as it tries to get out of the ear.

The source of the video has not been verified by Mint.

The expert further goes on to use ear buds to pull out the snake. He then pours some liquid in an attempt to loosen the snake from the canal, however, the video does not confirm if the method was successful.

A Facebook user by the name of Chandan Singh posted the video. His caption read, "The snake went inside the ear".

The video has more than 87,000 views and about 100 likes. Users were shocked and frightened by the clip and posted several comments.

Some people asked the Facebook user who shared the clip to post the entire video, while others pondered how the snake managed to get inside the ear.

Some users called it a fake video, writing, "100% false, posted on just for view."

While “Fantasites" in the 2013 science fiction movie Worm might have allowed their users to dream, an ability they had lost over 30 years ago, this yellow snake in the woman's ear is sure to remain as a painful memory, albeit literally in both the participants' mind.

Does this remind you of all those science fiction horror movies that you thought would only remain fiction and never be real?