As the winter season peaks, Jammu and Kashmir received fresh episodes of snowfall. Meanwhile, Srinagar's Dal Lake froze as the minimum temperature in the region dipped below minus 7.3 degree Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Watch: Srinagar's Dal Lake freezes A video shared by ANI shows Dal Lake, famous for its Shikara ride, freezing into a layer of ice on Tuesday.

Other parts of Kashmir continue to witness heavy snowfall, which has led to a significant rise in tourist inflow in the region. Jammu and Kashmir's Doda's Bhaderwah turned into a winter wonderland with snow-covered mountains.