Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Watch: Snowfall turns Kashmir into winter wonderland; Dal Lake freezes in Srinagar as temperature dips below -7 degree

Watch: Snowfall turns Kashmir into winter wonderland; Dal Lake freezes in Srinagar as temperature dips below -7 degree

Livemint

Significant snowfall in Kashmir has led to increased tourism, especially in Bhaderwah. With temperatures dipping below minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, Dal Lake in Srinagar has frozen, creating picturesque winter scenery, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.

Dal Lake freezes as the minimum temperature plunges to minus 7.3

As the winter season peaks, Jammu and Kashmir received fresh episodes of snowfall. Meanwhile, Srinagar's Dal Lake froze as the minimum temperature in the region dipped below minus 7.3 degree Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Watch: Srinagar's Dal Lake freezes

A video shared by ANI shows Dal Lake, famous for its Shikara ride, freezing into a layer of ice on Tuesday.

Other parts of Kashmir continue to witness heavy snowfall, which has led to a significant rise in tourist inflow in the region. Jammu and Kashmir's Doda's Bhaderwah turned into a winter wonderland with snow-covered mountains.

Just like Jammu and Kashmir, several areas in Himachal Pradesh have witnessed continuous snowfall over the past few days. As a result, cities like Manali, Shimla, etc, are experiencing a heavy inflow of tourists.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.