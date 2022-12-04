Watch: Soldiers hold 'rock concert' amid India-US joint military exercise1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 08:28 PM IST
- The annual exercise is conducted alternatively in India and US with the aim of exchanging best practices of both armies
Amid objections raised by China, the Indian Army successfully concluded its joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ with the army of the United States. After the military exercise, a video was released by the ‘Eleventh Airborne’ of the US Army where the army officers of the US and India can be seen playing musical instruments like an electric guitar, drum set, etc. The video went viral on social media as it depicted the armies in a light mood after long, rigorous training.