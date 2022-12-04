Amid objections raised by China, the Indian Army successfully concluded its joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ with the army of the United States. After the military exercise, a video was released by the ‘Eleventh Airborne’ of the US Army where the army officers of the US and India can be seen playing musical instruments like an electric guitar, drum set, etc. The video went viral on social media as it depicted the armies in a light mood after long, rigorous training.

“Spontaneous rock concerts in the Himalayas with our Commanding General on lead guitar? All in a day’s work for the Arctic Angels. @USARPAC @USArmy @I_Corps," the Eleventh Airborne of the US Army tweeted.

Spontaneous rock concerts in the Himalayas with our Commanding General on lead guitar? All in a day’s work for the Arctic Angels. @USARPAC @USArmy @I_Corps pic.twitter.com/WQl9h40Z3f — Eleventh Airborne (@11thAirborneDiv) December 1, 2022

The 18th edition of the joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abyas’ started between the armies of India and the US on 19 November in Auli, Uttarakhand. The annual exercise is conducted alternatively in India and US with the aim of exchanging best practices of both armies. In addition to that, the armies also conducted mock humanitarian drills and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

Soldiers from the 2nd brigade of the Eleventh Airborne Division of the US and the ASSAM Regiment of India participated in the joint military exercise.

“Congratulations to @USArmy & @adgpi for successfully concluding the 18th edition of #YudhAbhyas. Joint military exercise like Yudh Abhyas reinforces our commitment to the #IndoPacific region, improves interoperability, and takes the #USIndiaDefense partnership to new heights!" The US embassy in India tweeted after the conclusion of the exercise.

As the military drills were conducted 100 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China objected to the exercise and flagged it as a violation of border agreements between India and China of 1993 and 1996. On Thursday, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi rejected the objections and said, "Military exercise in Auli has got nothing to do with the 1993 and 1996 agreements."

"India exercises with whomsoever it chooses to and it does not give a Veto to third countries on this issue," Bagchi added.

The newly-appointed US Charge d'Affaires to New Delhi, Elizabeth Jones, echoed India's stand and asserted that it is "none of their business."