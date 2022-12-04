Watch: Soldiers hold 'rock concert' amid India-US joint military exercise

Amid objections raised by China, the Indian Army successfully concluded its joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ with the army of the United States. After the military exercise, a video was released by the ‘Eleventh Airborne’ of the US Army where the army officers of the US and India can be seen playing musical instruments like an electric guitar, drum set, etc. The video went viral on social media as it depicted the armies in a light mood after long, rigorous training.

