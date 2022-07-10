Watch: Sourav Ganguly dances in London street; daughter Sana gets embarrassed

Ganguly was captured dancing candidly in the street to the title song of Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He was accompanied by a number of close friends, who danced with him as well. It was Jul 8, 2022 - that day Sourav Ganguly turned 50. A part of his birthday celebrations apparently took place in that street near the London Eye as Dada danced his heart out.