Watch: Sourav Ganguly dances in London street; daughter Sana gets embarrassed

Watch: Sourav Ganguly dances in London street; daughter Sana gets embarrassed1 min read . 10 Jul 2022
As soon as Sourav Ganguly started dancing, his daughter Sana covered her face in embarrassment.
Sourav Ganguly’s unabashed dance moves have been captured and shared on social media. But, Dada’s dance in a London street has embarrassed his daughter Sana.
Ganguly was captured dancing candidly in the street to the title song of Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He was accompanied by a number of close friends, who danced with him as well. It was Jul 8, 2022 - that day Sourav Ganguly turned 50. A part of his birthday celebrations apparently took place in that street near the London Eye as Dada danced his heart out.
As soon as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) started dancing, his daughter Sana - who was sitting on the pavement - covered her face in embarrassment. Ganguly’s wife Dona was also among the people dancing along with him.
Sourav Ganguly did try to drag his daughter to the “stage" as the song played: Subah Hone Na De from Akshay Kumar and John Abraham starrer Desi Boyz. Even her mother encouraged her to give company to her father, But, Sana seemed too embarrassed to dance like that even though she did groove a bit to the song.
One of the Twitter users wrote, “Only one family which leads clean life can enjoy like this.....one of the most intelligent cricketer in indian history with the best track record surpassing all."
Another user wrote, “Good to see the bindaas @SGanguly99 shake a leg on his 50th birthday."
“My daughter does the same if I try to dance," wrote another user. One Twitter user wrote, “Sana’s embarrassed gestures reminds us of our children when we do the same like this."
A day prior to his birthday, Sourav Ganguly wished another great Indian skipper on his birthday. Ganguly wished MS Dhoni as he called him “a fantastic player."
“Happy birthday to a fantastic leader and tremendous player for India who served the country to the highest standards," wrote Ganguly as he shared a photo with MSD.
