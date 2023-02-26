Watch | South Korean embassy staff shake legs to ‘Naatu Naatu’1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
- Film RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu’ song has won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award garnered hundreds of millions of views on YouTube
A video of South Korean embassy staff has gone viral where they can be seen dancing on film RRR's Naatu Naatu.
A video of South Korean embassy staff has gone viral where they can be seen dancing on film RRR's Naatu Naatu.
“Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!" it said in a tweet on Saturday.
“Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!" it said in a tweet on Saturday.
The video has both Korean and Indian workers grooving to the song.
The video has both Korean and Indian workers grooving to the song.
The video has received more than 63,000 likes and 128 reshares on Twitter so far.
The video has received more than 63,000 likes and 128 reshares on Twitter so far.
"Naatu Naatu", the standout song in the Indian period film "RRR," has won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award garnered hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, and spawned a TikTok challenge.
"Naatu Naatu", the standout song in the Indian period film "RRR," has won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award garnered hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, and spawned a TikTok challenge.
The song received an Oscar nomination for best original song, making history as the first Indian feature film to be nominated for anything other than best international film at the Academy Awards.
The song received an Oscar nomination for best original song, making history as the first Indian feature film to be nominated for anything other than best international film at the Academy Awards.
The Oscar awards will be held on 12 March.
The Oscar awards will be held on 12 March.
"Naatu Naatu" and Keeravani are competing with some big household names in the best song category, including Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" and Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".
"Naatu Naatu" and Keeravani are competing with some big household names in the best song category, including Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" and Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".
“Naatu Naatu" is the first song from an Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar and the first nominated song in the Telugu language. In 2008, Indian composer A.R. Rahman won the Oscar for the Hindi song “Jai-Ho," but that was for the U.S.-British production of “Slumdog Millionaire," which was set in India.
“Naatu Naatu" is the first song from an Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar and the first nominated song in the Telugu language. In 2008, Indian composer A.R. Rahman won the Oscar for the Hindi song “Jai-Ho," but that was for the U.S.-British production of “Slumdog Millionaire," which was set in India.
Yesterday, SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster "RRR" lifted four trophies at the 2023 HCA Film Awards, including best international film and best action film.
Yesterday, SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster "RRR" lifted four trophies at the 2023 HCA Film Awards, including best international film and best action film.
At the award ceremony, organised by Hollywood Critics Association (HCA), the film also took home the award for best stunts, while its Oscar-nominated track "Naatu Naatu" won the best original song trophy.
At the award ceremony, organised by Hollywood Critics Association (HCA), the film also took home the award for best stunts, while its Oscar-nominated track "Naatu Naatu" won the best original song trophy.