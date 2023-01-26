Watch: SRK fans across India dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ inside theatres2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan fans were seen across various Indian cities to be dancing to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” song inside theatres.
Pathaan fever has gripped India as Shah Rukh Khan fans were seen across various Indian cities to be dancing to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan" song inside theatres.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×