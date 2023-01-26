Watch: SRK fans across India dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ inside theatres

Watch: SRK fans across India dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ inside theatres2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan fans were seen across various Indian cities to be dancing to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” song inside theatres.
Shah Rukh Khan fans were seen across various Indian cities to be dancing to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” song inside theatres.
Pathaan fever has gripped India as Shah Rukh Khan fans were seen across various Indian cities to be dancing to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan" song inside theatres.
Pathaan fever has gripped India as Shah Rukh Khan fans were seen across various Indian cities to be dancing to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan" song inside theatres.
Fans in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Aurangabad were seen grooving to the Pathaan song and celebrating the movie inside theatres.
Fans in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Aurangabad were seen grooving to the Pathaan song and celebrating the movie inside theatres.
Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is off to a fantastic start across the country. The opening day numbers of the SRK-starrer rank among the best of all time, surpassing those of War (2019), which made ₹50 crore, and KGF 2 (Hindi), which made 52 crore. Early estimates indicate that Pathaan in Hindi made an incredible ₹51 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office.
Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is off to a fantastic start across the country. The opening day numbers of the SRK-starrer rank among the best of all time, surpassing those of War (2019), which made ₹50 crore, and KGF 2 (Hindi), which made 52 crore. Early estimates indicate that Pathaan in Hindi made an incredible ₹51 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office.
The largest non-holiday opening before Pathaan was Bahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi), which means that Pathaan has turned out to have broken massive records at the box office.
The largest non-holiday opening before Pathaan was Bahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi), which means that Pathaan has turned out to have broken massive records at the box office.
Meanwhile, both critics and viewers have given rave reviews to the Yash Raj Films *YRF) production, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Various Bollywood celebrities have praised the film that has started the year with a bang after a dull 2022.
Meanwhile, both critics and viewers have given rave reviews to the Yash Raj Films *YRF) production, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Various Bollywood celebrities have praised the film that has started the year with a bang after a dull 2022.
Farah Khan called the movie a blockbuster while Kangana Ranaut said movies like Pathaan should work at the box office. Raveena Tandon was “blown away" by the movie. Moviegoers were asked by Katrina Kaif not to divulge spoilers for the movie. For Anil Kapoor, “Pathaan is not just a film, it’s an emotion!"
Farah Khan called the movie a blockbuster while Kangana Ranaut said movies like Pathaan should work at the box office. Raveena Tandon was “blown away" by the movie. Moviegoers were asked by Katrina Kaif not to divulge spoilers for the movie. For Anil Kapoor, “Pathaan is not just a film, it’s an emotion!"
The Pathaan craze has hit the roof among SRK fans, who have been waiting for a King Khan blockbuster for a really long time. After the “first day first show", around 300 screens were added to meet the demand.
The Pathaan craze has hit the roof among SRK fans, who have been waiting for a King Khan blockbuster for a really long time. After the “first day first show", around 300 screens were added to meet the demand.
YRF, Given the overwhelming reaction on the first day, decided to add a 12.30 AM show nationwide to satisfy demand.
YRF, Given the overwhelming reaction on the first day, decided to add a 12.30 AM show nationwide to satisfy demand.
Pathaan opened on 5,000 screens, with early morning performances in major cities like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. After the addition of 300 extra screens to accommodate the demand, the number of screens currently totals 8,500 worldwide, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Pathaan opened on 5,000 screens, with early morning performances in major cities like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. After the addition of 300 extra screens to accommodate the demand, the number of screens currently totals 8,500 worldwide, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.