Watch: SRK fans across India dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ inside theatres

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is off to a fantastic start across the country. The opening day numbers of the SRK-starrer rank among the best of all time, surpassing those of War (2019), which made ₹50 crore, and KGF 2 (Hindi), which made 52 crore. Early estimates indicate that Pathaan in Hindi made an incredible ₹51 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}