As many as 25 people were injured in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal today after hundreds of local residents tried to enter a Covid-19 vaccination centre together, leading to a stampede.

Around six of them were critically injured in today's incident, and they are undergoing treatment at Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital, a senior officer told news agency PTI.

"As soon as the main gate of Dhupguri Health Centre was opened, several people tried to get inside the facility pushing each other. A stampede-like situation arose there. Several women were injured. We are probing the matter," the officer said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: At least 25 people were injured when a huge crowd of beneficiaries gathered at a #COVID19 vaccination centre in Jalpaiguri and a stampede followed soon after. The injured were admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/uiWEPiKLa6 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Nearby people claimed that hundreds of people queued outside the vaccination centre since morning and social distancing protocols went for a toss. Asked about what led to the stampede, the officer said, "We are probing the matter.

Those who were in the queue tried to enter the centre in the apprehension of a shortage of vaccine doses, as per a preliminary investigation." The inoculation programme at the facility has been stopped following the incident, the officer added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 18,434 after 11 more people succumbed to the disease on Monday, a bulletin released by the health department said.

The tally went up to 15,48,058 after 510 people tested positive for the infection, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 647 patients recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate slightly to 98.23 per cent.

So far, 15,20,702 people have been cured of coronavirus in West Bengal.

The number of active cases now is 8,922.

