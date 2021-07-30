A 100-metre stretch of road connecting Paonta Sahib with Shillai-Hatkoti has caved in after a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

The National Highway 707 is now blocked due to the incident, which was caught on camera. A video of the collapse is doing rounds on social media.

According to reports, no fatalities were recorded due to the landslide and officials have been directed to repair the damage at the earliest.

This comes in the backdrop of heavy rains wreaking havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Last week, nine people were killed in a landslide-related incident on the Sangla-Chitkul road in the Kinnaur district.

Situation in Himachal

On Thursday, National Highway 5 was blocked due to a landslide near Chambhaghat. Work is underway to restore proper facilities, officials said.

Around two weeks ago, another landslide due to heavy rain was also reported from Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nag area. A landslide was also reported from the Pandoh area of Mandi district.

Further, six bridges have been damaged due to flash floods caused by incessant rains. The Lahaul-Spiti district administration has requested the Army and Border Road Organisation to restore the bridges.

"We've requested Army and Border Road Organisation to restore bridges as during the past three days six bridges were damaged due to flash floods," said the administration.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway at Tonzing Nalla in Lahaul-Spiti district as three people remain missing, said Lahaul district police.

At least 14 people were killed on Wednesday due to heavy rains and floods, said Anil Khachi, the chief secretary of the state.

"14 people have died in 24 hours due to heavy rains and floods, of which 10 died in Lahaul and 4 people in Kullu. 3 bodies are yet to be recovered from Lahaul. The water flow is very high in Kullu, so we are unable to recover any bodies," Khachi informed.

In another incident, one person was killed while ten have gone missing as flash floods triggered by incessant rains lashed Tozing Nalla at the Udaipur sub-division of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, the police said.

