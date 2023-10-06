Watch: Student throws slipper on Physciswallah teacher during live class

Another shocking video of the Physciswallah LIVE class has gone viral. This time a student assaulted a teacher by hitting him with a slipper during live class. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video, a teacher can be seen conducting a live class when suddenly a student came forward, holding a slipper, and thrashed the teacher with it.

It remains unclear why the student assaulted the teacher but the video has been circulating on the internet.

Watch:

Earlier this year in February, PhysicsWallah found itself mired in controversy after videos of a staffer brawling with students went viral. As the clip went viral on social media platforms the company fired the individual - later identified as the PhysicsWallah Kota centre manager -and assured that they were working to resolve the situation.

The incident took place at one of the company's coaching centres in Rajasthan's Kota and visuals show the official pushing the pupil while others crowd around. Reportedly the student had raised a dispute over teacher quality at the Centre.

The staffer shown in the video is believed to be part of the Student Welfare Society under the company's HR and admin arm.

In February, the ed-tech platform signed a long-term agreement to establish a joint venture with Utkarsh Classes, which has its headquarters in Jodhpur.

As part of this collaboration, Utkarsh Classes will continue to take the lead in growing the government test preparation sector and open offline centres in 32 cities across India where PW has already established its offline centres, also known as Vidyapeeths, that help students prepare for the JEE and NEET.

