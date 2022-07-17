Watch: Students bid teary-eyed farewell to their teacher in UP2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 09:19 AM IST
The teacher was immensely popular because of his unconventional ways of teaching and drawing his students' interests
A heartwarming video of a teacher and his students from a part of Uttar Pradesh which witnesses low attendance in schools as students avoid attending classes due to its harsh terrain has recently gone viral on social media and has melted away the hearts of netizens.