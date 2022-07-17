A heartwarming video of a teacher and his students from a part of Uttar Pradesh which witnesses low attendance in schools as students avoid attending classes due to its harsh terrain has recently gone viral on social media and has melted away the hearts of netizens.

The video shows visuals from a teacher's farewell with heartbroken students clinging to him and weeping.

According to local reports, the video is of the teacher, Shivendra Singh Baghel from Ratigarh Composite School, located in Chakia block where he was posted as an assistant teacher at the school in 2018.

He was leaving his former school on Thursday after being transferred recently after four years at the Raigarh Primary School in Chandauli, and had come to meet his students before leaving. This was when this video which went viral was taken.

The video was posted by BJP national secretary and Andhra Pradesh co-incharge Sunil Deodhr on his official Twittre handle with the caption, “गुरु-शिष्य रिश्ते की अद्भुत् और अटूट परंपरा! Young Kids of school cried in farewell after the transfer of teacher in Chandauli, UP."

गुरु-शिष्य रिश्ते की अद्भुत् और अटूट परंपरा!



Young Kids of school cried in farewell after the transfer of teacher in Chandauli, UP. pic.twitter.com/ByRCHbHBH4 — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) July 15, 2022

The video shows students surrounding Singh and crying inconsolably asking him not to leave saying, “mat jao sir".

Carrying a smile, Singh can be seen embracing his students and trying to console and reassure them saying he will definitely come to meet them soon and telling them to do study hard and keep doing well in their studies.

According to officials and students of the school, Singh became immensely popular because of his unconventional ways of teaching and drawing his students' interest.

It was a common sight to see him sitting on the ground, surrounded by children, during one of their interactive sessions. He used games and social media to raise awareness among the children, drawing more and more students to the school.

the video opened up a discussion about how dedicated rural teachers work despite many challenges they face every day.

There was much praise and appreciation for the teacher on social media, with many stating how hard he must have worked to establish such a bond with his students.

“This teacher really have blessing, it’s rare now when kids shows that much love and respect to their teachers," said a Twitter user while reacting to the video.

“This is the real earnings for a teacher," added another user.