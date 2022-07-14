Watch: Stunning video of Karnataka's Jog Falls goes viral

Jog Falls is created by the Sharavati dropping 253 m (830 ft), making it the third-highest waterfall in India after the Nohkalikai Falls with a drop of 335 m (1,099 ft) in Meghalaya and the Dudhsagar Falls with a drop of 310 m (1,020 ft) in Goa.
As the monsoon has begun, so has the mesmerising beauty of the waterfalls and greenery in the country. No matter where you go, the picturesque landscapes will definitely attract your attention.
One such video of the waterfall has caught attention of netizens and is definitely winning hearts.
A video of Jog falls which is located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka is going viral on Twitter.
A former Norwegian diplomat, Eric Solheim, shared the video of the waterfall giving credits to a user named Raghu.
"This is not Niagara Falls... This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India," reads the caption.
The viral video has got around 1.8 million views and 85,791 likes and 11,417 retweets.
Several users commented on the videos of Jog falls while some shared videos and pictures of another waterfalls which are equally magnificent.
A user commented, “It’s mind blowing. Had visited it in 2010…can’t forget how beautiful and majestic it was. Thank you for promoting the place ! Sad it’s not so widely known and not well publicised."
Another user wrote, “Have been there multiple times and monsoon time views are just awesome, thanks for capturing. India is truly incredible!!"
“In absence of Indian tourism efforts, majority tourists not aware. Need more marketing to check tourists flying abroad every year," another user commented.
Another user also said “India has so many natural resources of world class but state and central govt not providing proper infra so that people can visit such place and enjoy the nature."
Jog Falls lies on the Sharavati river located in the Western Ghats of Sagar Taluk of Shivamogga District, Karnataka, India. It is the known as the third highest plunge waterfall in India. The water comes down in four distinct falls - Raja, Rani, Roarer and Rocket
Jog Falls is created by the Sharavati dropping 253 m (830 ft), making it the third-highest waterfall in India after the Nohkalikai Falls with a drop of 335 m (1,099 ft) in Meghalaya and the Dudhsagar Falls with a drop of 310 m (1,020 ft) in Goa.
Prior to this, a video of the reverse waterfall in Naneghat had gone viral. It was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter, "When the magnitude of wind speed is equal and opposite to the force of gravity, The water fall is at its best during that stage in Naneghat of the western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons."
