Supertech twin towers in Noida came crashing down within a span of nearly nine seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives on Sunday, thus ending a nine-year-long legal battle.
The Supertech twin towers in Noida came crashing down within a span of nearly nine seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives on Sunday, thus ending a nine-year-long legal battle. The Supertech towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are reportedly taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were 100 metres tall and were brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg, in the biggest ever planned tower demolition bid.
Following the explosion that took place at the press of a button, the towers came crashing down, generating a cloud of massive dust and thus polluting the atmosphere around, however, the Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six Special dust machines at the demolition site to monitor pollution levels.
"Pollution levels will be recorded before, during and after the explosion. The amount of PM 10 and PM 2.5 will be checked through this machine. Its report will come in the next 24 hours," said a technician, Umesh.
A family which lives in Emerald Court Society has vacated their flat and shifted to Parsavanath Village. Himanshu, a resident, said that they have been assured that they can shift by evening, but all are prepared for one or two days.
The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would have left behind about 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared. The demolition was the centre of attraction nationwide as it was reported extensively for many months. Taking precautionary measures, the hospitals near Sector 93A have made preparations to render emergency medical services should the need arise.
"We at Jaypee Hospital sector 128 Noida are completely ready for tomorrow's demolition. We have dedicated eight emergency department beds and 12 ICU beds for tomorrow. Also, one ACLS ambulance equipped with all the necessary medications and equipment will be on standby for any mishappening," said a statement issued by the Jaypee Hospitals on Saturday which are nearest to the area where the demolition took place.
It further said that a group of doctors including emergency department physicians, critical care specialists, orthopaedic surgeons and neurosurgeons are available in the hospital to handle the situation. Felix Hospital is also on high alert as doctors, paramedics, and nurses all are fully prepared for any emergency situation. The hospital is just 4 km away from the demolition spot.
