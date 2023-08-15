Watch: Supriya Sule responds to PM Modi's ‘nepotism’ comment during Independence Day speech1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:43 PM IST
MP Supriya Sule reacts to PM Modi's Independence Day speech, criticising his remarks on nepotism.
In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has stepped up with her reactions, adding more fuel to the political fire.
Reacting to the PM's remarks on nepotism, Sule remembered Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier comment. "He (Modi) spoke on corruption and nepotism, but nepotism is prevalent in every party. I can recall Amit Shah's statement in the Lok Sabha when he said that 'when you point a finger at someone, three fingers are pointing at yourself'," PTI quoted Sule as saying.
Modi, in his address, touched on the issue of dynasty politics, stating that the country had opted for a stable and robust government in 2014 to usher in a new era of progress.
“Dynasty politics has ruined the country. It has taken away the rights of people," Modi said while pointing out that the nation had opted for a change in 2014 after decades of uncertainty. He said the people of India had elected a government that would guarantee them changes.
PM Modi, during his speech at the Red Fort, stated that it was the commitment of his life to continue the struggle against corruption. He went on to express that dynasty politics had adversely affected the nation, depriving people of their rights.
He also mentioned appeasement as a third detrimental factor, tarnishing the national character. He stressed on the necessity to collectively combat these three issues - corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement - with utmost determination.