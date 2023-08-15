Reacting to the PM's remarks on nepotism, Sule remembered Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier comment. "He (Modi) spoke on corruption and nepotism, but nepotism is prevalent in every party. I can recall Amit Shah's statement in the Lok Sabha when he said that 'when you point a finger at someone, three fingers are pointing at yourself'," PTI quoted Sule as saying.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}