Watch: Surat students perform stunts in swanky cars to mark farewell day, police step in after video goes viral

Videos of Class 12 students driving high-end luxury vehicles on their way to school for farewell celebrations are circulating on social media. Two such incidents of brazenly flouting traffic rules have come to light, one from Surat and another from Ludhiana.

Convoys of swanky cars, with students behind the wheel, their peers leaning out from the car windows, dancing through the sunroofs, and clicking selfies have left people awestruck.

Surat students' luxury car drive sparks outrage A group of 35 Class 12 students from a prestigious Surat school went to the farewell in a convoy of nearly 35 ultra-luxury cars and allegedly performed stunts and bursted firecrackers, reported the Times of India.

The students dressed in blazers set off in luxurious vehicles, and captured videos of their drive using drones and cameras, said the report.

After a video of the convoy went viral, the Surat police initiated proceedings against the students and their parents for multiple violations of traffic rules.

The police have also detained 12 cars.

The video has sparked widespread outrage, with people questioning the lack of law enforcement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amita Vanani said: "We have reviewed the footage and identified multiple violations. The law will take its course, and necessary action will be taken against those responsible."

"We have fully cooperated with the police and provided all necessary details. A day before the farewell, we emailed parents and students advising them not to arrive in personal vehicles, even if they held a valid driving licence. Instead, we recommended drop-offs by parents or drivers and even arranged buses. No cars were allowed inside the school premises," the school's founder Vardan Kabra told TOI.

Ludhiana cavalcade: School raps parents Last year, videos of cavalcades of high-end vehicles driven by students, reportedly from Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM), Greenland Public School, and others in Ludhiana went viral on social media.

The videos sparked outrage among city residents, who sought action against the parents for providing the vehicles to their underage children.

According to a report by The Indian Express, DCP (Traffic-Ludhiana) Varinder Singh Brar said he had “initiated strict action” after seeing the videos.

“We are writing to all schools instructing them to ensure no such rally is organised. We have also put messages on our official social media handles that parents should not give vehicles to children,” he said.

A former student of Green Land Public Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar Bypass, told Indian Express: “Ours was probably the first such farewell rally which we had organised last year just for fun. Students from other schools followed suit after seeing our videos. Vehicles including Thar, Audi, MG Hector, etc, were part of it. It is just a way to show that we live in Ludhiana where it is common to have such luxury vehicles. We never meant to break any rules.”