Post the Kedarnath disaster, which occurred on 16 June 2013, Swaraj brought up the issue of the destruction of the environment in Parliament in September 2013. In the nine-year-old video in Hindi, Swaraj said, "In the name of development in Uttarakhand, rampant attacks are happening against the nature and environment. It is the outcome of that (Kedarnath floods). For whom are we doing the development? For whom are we spending million-billion dollars? One day, nature will become furious, and will destroy everything. When will we open our eyes? Not even after this disaster?... ("In Uttarakhand, vikas ke naame pe jo hodh lagi hai, prakriti se ched chad karne ki, paryavaran ko pradushit karne ki, nadiyo par bandh banane ki... yeh uska nateeja hai. hum kiske liye vikas kar rahe hai, huma arbo kahrbo rupiya ka vikas karte jaate hai. Prakriti ek din krodhit hoti hai, aur aisi vinash leela karti hai ki sab kuch tabah kar jaati hai. kab aankhein khulegi humari? kya is trasidi ke baad bhi nahi? kya is aapda ke baad bhi nahi?)".