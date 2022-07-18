The video shows Swiggy delivery executive, on a motorcycle is holding the hand of a Zomato counterpart who is on a cycle, trying to pull him along.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Social media is filled with thousands of videos of which some catch netizens attention and goes viral. One such video of food delivery rivals has gone viral which shows how professional rivalry did not stop Swiggy delivery agent to help his Zomato counterpart in Delhi's scorching heat.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Social media is filled with thousands of videos of which some catch netizens attention and goes viral. One such video of food delivery rivals has gone viral which shows how professional rivalry did not stop Swiggy delivery agent to help his Zomato counterpart in Delhi's scorching heat.
The video was shared on Instagram by user named Sannah Arora on 9 July.
The video was shared on Instagram by user named Sannah Arora on 9 July.
The video shows Swiggy delivery executive, on a motorcycle is holding the hand of a Zomato counterpart who is on a cycle as he is trying to pull him along.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The video shows Swiggy delivery executive, on a motorcycle is holding the hand of a Zomato counterpart who is on a cycle as he is trying to pull him along.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Though a rival company, however, the delivery agent share a same dilemma, trying to meet deadlines in any circumstances.
Though a rival company, however, the delivery agent share a same dilemma, trying to meet deadlines in any circumstances.
“True friendship seen on these extremely hot & unbearable days in Delhi," read the caption.
“True friendship seen on these extremely hot & unbearable days in Delhi," read the caption.
The clip has received more than 454,664 likes on Instagram. Apart from this, the video has also garnered tons of reactions from users who couldn’t stop praising their friendship.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The clip has received more than 454,664 likes on Instagram. Apart from this, the video has also garnered tons of reactions from users who couldn’t stop praising their friendship.
One user commented, “Bros being bros." Another wrote, “We need this in today's world." “Divided by companies united by profession," a user commented. Some wrote, “Daily life struggle of common man" and other wrote, “Divided by work & united by humanity."
One user commented, “Bros being bros." Another wrote, “We need this in today's world." “Divided by companies united by profession," a user commented. Some wrote, “Daily life struggle of common man" and other wrote, “Divided by work & united by humanity."
However, this is not the first time the rival delivery companies have helped each other. A photo had gone which showed how Zomato delivery partner was giving a ride to a Swiggy counterpart on a scooter.
However, this is not the first time the rival delivery companies have helped each other. A photo had gone which showed how Zomato delivery partner was giving a ride to a Swiggy counterpart on a scooter.
Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media which caught the attention of the food aggregator itself. In the video one could see that a person was riding a white horse carrying the Swiggy's hot box on his back, crossing the road. What followed were several hilarious meme, with reference to period dramas and cult fiction like Game of Thrones. This led Swiggy to announce a bounty ₹5000 to anyone who was able to identify this mysterious ‘delivery agent’. After which, the company Swiggy announced that they were able to identify the person.
Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media which caught the attention of the food aggregator itself. In the video one could see that a person was riding a white horse carrying the Swiggy's hot box on his back, crossing the road. What followed were several hilarious meme, with reference to period dramas and cult fiction like Game of Thrones. This led Swiggy to announce a bounty ₹5000 to anyone who was able to identify this mysterious ‘delivery agent’. After which, the company Swiggy announced that they were able to identify the person.
“A typical teenager", Swiggy described the mysterious rider in their two page official statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“A typical teenager", Swiggy described the mysterious rider in their two page official statement.