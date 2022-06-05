A traffic constable in Coimbatore Tamil Nadu slapped a Swiggy food delivery partner, and the incident was caught on camera. The incident took place on June 3 evening when the 38-year-old delivery partner named Mohanasundaram tried to stop a private school bus. On June 4, the constable was transferred after the incident.

Twitter user @welovecovai posted the video that captured the incident, where a grade-1 constable named Sathish can be seen slapping the Swiggy delivery partner at a traffic junction on Avinashi Road. The constable then took his phone and bike keys, and damaged the motorcycle.

"This happened yesterday evening at the fun mall signal and there was a slight traffic block due to this delivery boy and all of a sudden this Cop Started beating up the Delivery person "

Mohanasundaram works as a delivery partner with Swiggy for the last two years. On June 3 evening, Mohanasundaram noticed a private school bus driver driving in a rash and negligent manner. The bus was about to hit two two-wheelers and a pedestrian near a mall on the busy stretch. As he questioned the driver, there was a brief traffic jam.

The policeman abused and slapped the food delivery person twice, and snatched his mobile phone, while also damaging the motorcycle, the video recorded by another commuter showed. Satish reportedly asked Mohanasundram whether he knew who the owner of the school bus was and that if any vehicular traffic problem arises, the police would look into it.

Based on the complaint by Mohanasundaram on Saturday at the City Police Commissioner's office, the officials transferred Satish to the control room, police said.

“That is definitely not the way to handle a citizen," one user wrote, “But, you should also put yourself in the shoes of the cop and empathise with him. He was under the scorching heat all day monitoring the traffic and any slight disturbance would definitely make him pissed off. You can't expect a Dhoni cop everywhere."

Another user wrote, “Teach citizens the right of self defence and live life with dignity."

“Is only a transfer the punishment for an assault?" another user asked.