This development comes following a massive protests which had taken place on August 23, against the suspended BJP leader for his alleged statement
Telangana police arrested suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. This development comes following a massive protests which had taken place on August 23, against the leader for his alleged statement, news agency ANI reported.
Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh had reportedly released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet Muhammad which led to a huge furore demanding action against him and he was taken into custody on the same day, however, he was released on Tuesday after the Court returned his remand application and ordered that he be released forthwith, as per ANI report.
Meanwhile, demanding the arrest of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by the BJP party leader. He further informed AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and the party's corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. Some of the sensitive areas of the city have witnessed sporadic Taking to Twitter Asaduddin Owaisi said that after his intervention into the matter, 90 protesters were detained by police on Wednesday night at Shalibanda of Old City, Hyderabad.
The series of tweets read, "On my representation to DCP South, 90 protesting youth from Shah Ali Banda and Asha Talkies have been released. AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and our corporators have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. I have been in touch with them and the police too."
"The youth were released from Kanchanbagh PS at 1:30 AM. In one case, police had used disproportionate force & barged into a home & detained 5 youths. This isn't acceptable. They've been released on my representation. I asked our corporators to drop the youths back home," according to ANI report.
Blaming the suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh, Owaisi said, "This situation is a direct result of Raja Singh's hate speech. He must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. Hyderabad is our home, it should not fall prey to communalism."
Earlier, a large crowd of protestors gathered at Shalibanda in Hyderabad over the alleged remarks of suspended BJP leader Raja Singh on Prophet Muhammad. The police resorted to lathi charge to control the protesters.
