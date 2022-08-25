Meanwhile, demanding the arrest of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by the BJP party leader. He further informed AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and the party's corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. Some of the sensitive areas of the city have witnessed sporadic Taking to Twitter Asaduddin Owaisi said that after his intervention into the matter, 90 protesters were detained by police on Wednesday night at Shalibanda of Old City, Hyderabad.

