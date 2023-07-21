comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Watch: TMC supporters throng Kolkata for 21 July rally in Mamata Banerjee's display of support after INDIA
Back

Watch: TMC supporters throng Kolkata for 21 July rally in Mamata Banerjee's display of support after INDIA

 1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Large numbers of Trinamool Congress workers are converging on Kolkata for the ruling party's 'Marty's Day' rally on July 21. TMC is expected to outline its plans for INDIA, opposition unity and its strategy to counter the BJP's influence in West Bengal.

Kolkata: TMC supporters gather for the Martyrs' Day event of the party, in Kolkata, Friday, July 21, 2023. TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing in a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)Premium
Kolkata: TMC supporters gather for the Martyrs' Day event of the party, in Kolkata, Friday, July 21, 2023. TMC observes Martyrs' Day on July 21 every year to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing in a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

In preparation for the ruling party's ‘Martyrs’ Day' rally on July 21, large numbers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers from villages and towns all over the state of West Bengal are converging on Kolkata. Many enthusiastic party members, encouraged by a recent triumph in rural polls, have already arrived and are accommodated in camps located in Salt Lake and other areas.

Also Read: INDIA from UPA: Opposition's push for a new name explained

TMC, a key member of the newly formed non-BJP alliance INDIA, is expected to outline its plans for enhancing opposition unity and its strategy to counter the saffron party's influence in West Bengal.

Nadia: TMC supporters wave party flags as they board a Sealdah-bound train to participate in the Martyrs' Day event of the party, in Nadia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
View Full Image
Nadia: TMC supporters wave party flags as they board a Sealdah-bound train to participate in the Martyrs' Day event of the party, in Nadia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

"The July 21 Martyrs' Day Rally holds a special place in our hearts. We have been dedicating this day to our martyrs and party workers," PTI quoted West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as saying in a video message.

The rally is taking place despite several party leaders being incarcerated in corruption-related cases. These cases are currently under investigation by both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Meanwhile, the rally will be seen as a display of the TMC's widespread support and influence.

Kolkata streets, lanes, and bylanes are adorned with posters and banners featuring images of the party's leader, Mamata Banerjee, inviting people to join the rally at the five-point Esplanade crossing.

Also Read: INDIA vs NDA: Opposition leaders exult over name change, prep for 2024 polls

The 21 July rally, a long-standing tradition of the party, is held annually in remembrance of 13 Congress supporters who lost their lives during a police firing incident in 1993.

Kolkata: TMC supporters gather for the Martyrs' Day event of the party, in Kolkata, Friday, July 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
View Full Image
Kolkata: TMC supporters gather for the Martyrs' Day event of the party, in Kolkata, Friday, July 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

The event occurred during a march to the state secretariat, Writers Buildings, while the Left Front, led by the CPI(M), was in power in the state. It is anticipated that hundreds of thousands of people will attend this significant event.

Mamata Banerjee was the state Youth Congress chief at that time, and she continued to hold the rally on the day every year even after forming the Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App