Watch: TMC supporters throng Kolkata for 21 July rally in Mamata Banerjee's display of support after INDIA
Large numbers of Trinamool Congress workers are converging on Kolkata for the ruling party's 'Marty's Day' rally on July 21. TMC is expected to outline its plans for INDIA, opposition unity and its strategy to counter the BJP's influence in West Bengal.
In preparation for the ruling party's ‘Martyrs’ Day' rally on July 21, large numbers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers from villages and towns all over the state of West Bengal are converging on Kolkata. Many enthusiastic party members, encouraged by a recent triumph in rural polls, have already arrived and are accommodated in camps located in Salt Lake and other areas.
Kolkata streets, lanes, and bylanes are adorned with posters and banners featuring images of the party's leader, Mamata Banerjee, inviting people to join the rally at the five-point Esplanade crossing.
The 21 July rally, a long-standing tradition of the party, is held annually in remembrance of 13 Congress supporters who lost their lives during a police firing incident in 1993.
The event occurred during a march to the state secretariat, Writers Buildings, while the Left Front, led by the CPI(M), was in power in the state. It is anticipated that hundreds of thousands of people will attend this significant event.
Mamata Banerjee was the state Youth Congress chief at that time, and she continued to hold the rally on the day every year even after forming the Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998.
