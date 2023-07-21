In preparation for the ruling party's ‘Martyrs’ Day' rally on July 21, large numbers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers from villages and towns all over the state of West Bengal are converging on Kolkata. Many enthusiastic party members, encouraged by a recent triumph in rural polls, have already arrived and are accommodated in camps located in Salt Lake and other areas.

TMC, a key member of the newly formed non-BJP alliance INDIA, is expected to outline its plans for enhancing opposition unity and its strategy to counter the saffron party's influence in West Bengal. View Full Image Nadia: TMC supporters wave party flags as they board a Sealdah-bound train to participate in the Martyrs' Day event of the party, in Nadia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI) "The July 21 Martyrs' Day Rally holds a special place in our hearts. We have been dedicating this day to our martyrs and party workers," PTI quoted West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as saying in a video message. The rally is taking place despite several party leaders being incarcerated in corruption-related cases. These cases are currently under investigation by both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Meanwhile, the rally will be seen as a display of the TMC's widespread support and influence.

Kolkata streets, lanes, and bylanes are adorned with posters and banners featuring images of the party's leader, Mamata Banerjee, inviting people to join the rally at the five-point Esplanade crossing.

The 21 July rally, a long-standing tradition of the party, is held annually in remembrance of 13 Congress supporters who lost their lives during a police firing incident in 1993.

View Full Image Kolkata: TMC supporters gather for the Martyrs' Day event of the party, in Kolkata, Friday, July 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

The event occurred during a march to the state secretariat, Writers Buildings, while the Left Front, led by the CPI(M), was in power in the state. It is anticipated that hundreds of thousands of people will attend this significant event.

Mamata Banerjee was the state Youth Congress chief at that time, and she continued to hold the rally on the day every year even after forming the Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998.

(With PTI inputs)