WATCH: Toddler asks for airport security's permission before saying bye to aunt, wins netizen's hearts

WATCH: Toddler asks for airport security's permission before saying bye to aunt, wins netizen's hearts

While it was unclear at which airport the video was recorded, several people commented that it was in Qatar
16 Oct 2021

While it was unclear at which airport the video was recorded or who recorded it, but several people commented on the Twitter post that it was Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar

A little girl has won all the hearts on the internet after a video of her seeking permission from airport officials to give her aunt a goodbye hug went viral. 

The video starts with the toddler walking towards the security official and signalling with her hand that she wants to meet her aunt. 

The officer then nods at her and she runs towards her aunt, gleefully. The aunt too runs towards her and picks her up in her arms. 

"She asked the officer permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport," read the caption of the video.

While it was unclear at which airport the video was recorded or who recorded it, but several people commented on the Twitter post that it was Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

You can watch the video here:

Twitter users had all sorts of varied responses to it. 

“So cute," wrote one person.

“What a sweet and beautiful way to start the day," another Twitter user wrote. 

Another praised the security personnel at the airport. “Good gesture by airport authority...Cute baby."

Others suggested children are more interesting than adults and their innocence is praiseworthy.

Qatar's Hamad International Airport (HIA) was in August awarded the "Best Airport in the World" title at the renowned Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021, climbing from third position to lead the global ranking.

HIA has also been awarded "Best Airport in the Middle East", "Best Airport 25 to 35 million Passengers", "Best Airport Staff in the Middle East", and "Covid-19 Airport Excellence".

