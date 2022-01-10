WATCH: Tow van catches fire at Mumbai airport, narrow escape for 85 on plane1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 09:17 PM IST
- The incident happened when the vehicle was getting engaged with the aircraft before pushing it back
Mumbai: A pushback van caught fire while readying to tow out an aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday.
The incident happened when the vehicle was getting engaged with the aircraft before pushing it back.
Mumbai airport PRO informed that the Mumbai-Jamnagar flight had 85 passengers onboard. He said the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and there was no harm to any person. "All operations are normal."
The airport fire services were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
