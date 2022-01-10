Mumbai: A pushback van caught fire while readying to tow out an aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday.

The incident happened when the vehicle was getting engaged with the aircraft before pushing it back.

#WATCH A pushback tug caught fire at #Mumbai airport earlier today; fire under control now. Airport operations normal. pic.twitter.com/OEeOwAjjRG — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Mumbai airport PRO informed that the Mumbai-Jamnagar flight had 85 passengers onboard. He said the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and there was no harm to any person. "All operations are normal."

The airport fire services were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

