OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  WATCH: Tow van catches fire at Mumbai airport, narrow escape for 85 on plane
Listen to this article

Mumbai: A pushback van caught fire while readying to tow out an aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday. 

The incident happened when the vehicle was getting engaged with the aircraft before pushing it back. 

Mumbai: A pushback van caught fire while readying to tow out an aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday. 

The incident happened when the vehicle was getting engaged with the aircraft before pushing it back. 

Mumbai airport PRO informed that the Mumbai-Jamnagar flight had 85 passengers onboard. He said the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and there was no harm to any person. "All operations are normal."

The airport fire services were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout