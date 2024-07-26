Watch: Traffic congestion on Delhi-Noida flyway after waterlogging due to rainfall

  • Visuals showed a long queue and slow movement of vehicles on Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway.

Updated26 Jul 2024, 11:18 PM IST
Slow movement of traffic on Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway. (Photo: ANI video grab)
Slow movement of traffic on Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway. (Photo: ANI video grab)

Waterlogging in several areas after rain lashed parts of the national capital also affected movement of vehicles on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a long queue and slow movement of vehicles.

On Friday, Delhi's temperature dropped a few notches after rain. However, it lead to waterlogging.

“We have not seen Delhi in a worse condition (than now). After rainfall of just half an hour or an hour, there is waterlogging for 12-15 hours. This shows how much corruption has been committed in the case of cleaning drains. There are about 18 major drains in Delhi but none of them have been cleaned,” reported PTI quoting Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

“The job of the three departments of the Kejriwal government — Jal Board, PWD and MCD — was to clean these drains, but all three together committed corruption in the name of cleaning the drains. If Kejriwal has anything called morality, then he should resign immediately,” Sachdeva said in a post on X.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, which oversees civic work in central Delhi, received 25 complaints of waterlogging, PTI quoted officials as saying.

 

There were complaints of waterlogging from Madhu Limaye Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Africa Avenue, Gole Market, and Connaught Place, the official said.

The Public Works Department received 82 complaints of waterlogging, 75 of which were resolved, an official said. The department also received 15 calls informing it of fallen trees.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police issued alerts informing commuters about roads affected by waterlogging and sewer overflow and advised them to take alternative routes.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Saturday.

The IMD has issued a "yellow" alert for the city till Sunday with a forecast of rain till July 28.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 11:18 PM IST
