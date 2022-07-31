WATCH | Train crossing through mesmerizing view of Rajasthan's Dara Ghats

Apart from this, the railway is going to develop "green patches" next to the platforms of 125 suburban stations to beautify the area around them under the new policy of the Railway Board. Recently, the Indian Railway has come up with a policy for beautification of its land into an "environment-friendly area" with the help of individuals, NGOs, trusts, charitable institutions, corporate houses, government bodies, and self-help groups (SHGs) with the participation of people. Under the plan, the railways will give their land free of cost to individuals, social organisations, NGOs and corporate houses and they will have to develop green patches and maintain them for a year. In return, they will be allowed to display their name on the plot. The official said that they have already invited EOI for the beautification of the approach areas of suburban railway stations and it is scheduled to open by August 22 and a meeting is scheduled a few days before it.