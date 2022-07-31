WATCH | Train crossing through mesmerizing view of Rajasthan's Dara Ghats

WATCH | Train crossing through mesmerizing view of Rajasthan's Dara Ghats3 min read . 10:35 PM IST
- The 41-second video opens with a vast landscape surrounded by green all around. An express train is seen crossing the area amid the green meadows
The Ministry of Railways has shared a breathtaking video of a panoramic view of an express train traversing through the landscape of Dara Ghats in Rajasthan.
In a tweet, the Railway Ministry said, "Bestowed with an abundance of nature! Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of Western Railway".
The 41-second video opens with a vast landscape surrounded by green all around. An express train is seen crossing the area amid the green meadows. The panoramic view captures the lush landscape of Dara Ghats with birds chirping in the background.
The video has garnered 202 retweets and 755 likes so far.
Meanwhile, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to do away with its existing system of growing vegetables on the empty land patches along the railway tracks on its Mumbai suburban network and replace them with flowering shrubs and ornamental plants.
The move to replace the vegetable farms with flower beds will beautify the railway route. A railway official told PTI news agency that the plan is to bring around 150 acres of railway land at around 115 locations in the Mumbai division under floriculture cultivation.
For the last several decades, green vegetables, such as spinach, fenugreek, and okra, were being cultivated on empty railway lands along the tracks. To save these open spaces from encroachment, the railways had allowed its employees to carry out farming on lease there under the 'Grow More Food' scheme.
However, objections were raised when it came to light that wastewater was often used for irrigation. The railway officials said the cultivation of flowers alongside the tracks will make the train journey more pleasant for the passengers and also end the problem of growing vegetables using drainage water.
Another railway official said the CR had earlier invited expression of interest (EOI) from interested individuals, firms and agencies, but they did not receive the expected response.
As per the Expression of Interest, the 150 acres of land is spread across several locations on the CR’s suburban network.
Apart from this, the railway is going to develop "green patches" next to the platforms of 125 suburban stations to beautify the area around them under the new policy of the Railway Board. Recently, the Indian Railway has come up with a policy for beautification of its land into an "environment-friendly area" with the help of individuals, NGOs, trusts, charitable institutions, corporate houses, government bodies, and self-help groups (SHGs) with the participation of people. Under the plan, the railways will give their land free of cost to individuals, social organisations, NGOs and corporate houses and they will have to develop green patches and maintain them for a year. In return, they will be allowed to display their name on the plot. The official said that they have already invited EOI for the beautification of the approach areas of suburban railway stations and it is scheduled to open by August 22 and a meeting is scheduled a few days before it.
