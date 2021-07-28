OPEN APP
Home >News >India >WATCH: Train passing through Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa halted due to heavy rainfall

A train passing through the Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa was stopped due to heavy rainfall and low visibility in the area. The video, shared by the Railway Ministry on Twitter, shows the train coming to a halt after Dudhsagar waterfall starts releasing a large volume of water on the Mandovi river.

During heavy rainfall in the monsoon in western India, the Goa waterfall becomes visible from the nearby rail line that connects Goa with Bengaluru.

See the clip here:

Dudhsagar Falls is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River in Goa. It is about 60 km from Panaji by road and is located on the Belgaum–Vasco da Gama rail route about 46 km east of Madgaon and 80 km south of Belagavi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout