A train passing through the Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa was stopped due to heavy rainfall and low visibility in the area. The video, shared by the Railway Ministry on Twitter, shows the train coming to a halt after Dudhsagar waterfall starts releasing a large volume of water on the Mandovi river.

See the clip here:

Dudhsagar Falls is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River in Goa. It is about 60 km from Panaji by road and is located on the Belgaum–Vasco da Gama rail route about 46 km east of Madgaon and 80 km south of Belagavi.

