Home >News >India >WATCH: Train passing through Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa halted due to heavy rainfall

WATCH: Train passing through Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa halted due to heavy rainfall

The video, shared by the Railway Ministry on Twitter, shows the train coming to a halt while passing though the Dudhsagar waterfall.
1 min read . 28 Jul 2021 Livemint

  • During heavy rainfall in the monsoon in western India, the Goa waterfall becomes visible from the nearby rail line that connects Goa with Bengaluru

A train passing through the Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa was stopped due to heavy rainfall and low visibility in the area. The video, shared by the Railway Ministry on Twitter, shows the train coming to a halt after Dudhsagar waterfall starts releasing a large volume of water on the Mandovi river.

During heavy rainfall in the monsoon in western India, the Goa waterfall becomes visible from the nearby rail line that connects Goa with Bengaluru.

See the clip here:

Dudhsagar Falls is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River in Goa. It is about 60 km from Panaji by road and is located on the Belgaum–Vasco da Gama rail route about 46 km east of Madgaon and 80 km south of Belagavi.

