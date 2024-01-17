 Watch: Truck carrying fireworks to Ayodhya goes up in flames in Unnao | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 17 2024 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.65 -4.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,536.90 -8.46%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 980.35 -2.85%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 482.30 -0.56%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 805.55 -1.63%
Business News/ News / India/  Watch: Truck carrying fireworks to Ayodhya goes up in flames in Unnao
Back Back

Watch: Truck carrying fireworks to Ayodhya goes up in flames in Unnao

 Livemint

Ahead of the much-awaited Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir pran-pratishtha ceremony on January 22, a truck carrying fireworks from Tamil Nadu to the holy city caught on fire in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday night. The mishap took place near Khargi Kheda village of Purva Kotwali in Unnao district, the report said

A truck carrying fireworks to Ayodhya goes up in flames (@chandan_jha_11)Premium
A truck carrying fireworks to Ayodhya goes up in flames (@chandan_jha_11)

Ahead of the much-awaited Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir pran-pratishtha ceremony on January 22, a truck carrying fireworks from Tamil Nadu to the holy city caught on fire in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday night, NDTV reported.

The mishap took place near Khargi Kheda village of Purva Kotwali in Unnao district, the report said.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Ensure 'Ram jyoti' is lit at every home on Jan 22, PM Modi tells Kerala BJP workers

A video of the incident, reportedly recorded by the locals has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, the truck can be seen engulfed in fire as several rounds of fireworks shoot out of it. The truck was on fire for more than three hours before the blaze was extinguished.

Media reports have said that the truck full of fireworks was heading towards Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir, though official confirmation is awaited.

There are no reports of any injuries in the mishap, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya: All three idols of Ramlala ready, says Trust member

Meanwhile, the religious rituals for the 'pran-pratistha' ceremony started on Tuesday ( January 16, 2024). The seven-day ritual will continue till Sunday i.e. 21 January. The idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.

As per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the seven-day ritual will follow Dwadash Adhivas protocols, with various ceremonies taking place each day.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration expected to generate 1 lakh crore of business: CAIT

As per the Trust, 16th January: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan, 17th January: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti, 18th January (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas, 19th January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas, 19th January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas, 20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas, 20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas, 21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas, 21st January (Evening): Shaiyadhivas

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Cops discuss alternative routes, security arrangements

The consecration ceremony, marking the pran-prathistha of Shri Ram Lalla, is slated for January 22 which will take place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm. The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the pran-prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Jan 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App