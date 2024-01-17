Watch: Truck carrying fireworks to Ayodhya goes up in flames in Unnao

Ahead of the much-awaited Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir pran-pratishtha ceremony on January 22, a truck carrying fireworks from Tamil Nadu to the holy city caught on fire in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday night, NDTV reported.

The mishap took place near Khargi Kheda village of Purva Kotwali in Unnao district, the report said. Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Ensure 'Ram jyoti' is lit at every home on Jan 22, PM Modi tells Kerala BJP workers A video of the incident, reportedly recorded by the locals has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, the truck can be seen engulfed in fire as several rounds of fireworks shoot out of it. The truck was on fire for more than three hours before the blaze was extinguished.

Media reports have said that the truck full of fireworks was heading towards Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir, though official confirmation is awaited.

There are no reports of any injuries in the mishap, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the religious rituals for the 'pran-pratistha' ceremony started on Tuesday ( January 16, 2024). The seven-day ritual will continue till Sunday i.e. 21 January. The idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.

As per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the seven-day ritual will follow Dwadash Adhivas protocols, with various ceremonies taking place each day.

As per the Trust, 16th January: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan, 17th January: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti, 18th January (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas, 19th January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas, 19th January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas, 20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas, 20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas, 21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas, 21st January (Evening): Shaiyadhivas

The consecration ceremony, marking the pran-prathistha of Shri Ram Lalla, is slated for January 22 which will take place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm. The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the pran-prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!