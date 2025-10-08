Watch: UK PM Keir Starmer enters cockpit to launch India-UK Free Trade Agreement, ‘Take full advantage…’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer launched the UK’s largest ever trade mission to India from the cockpit itself. He flew with more than 125 leading business, academic and cultural figures.

Starmer sent a message from the cockpit while flying to India. Starmer said he looked forward to close cooperation with India under the new India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Also Read | Ministry of Commerce and Industry hosts seminar on IPR chapter in India-UK trade agreement

“This is the prime minister. I’m in the cockpit. And, a very warm welcome to BA Flight 9100 to Mumbai. It’s really fantastic to have you all on board. This is the biggest trade mission to India that the UK has ever sent,” PM Starmer said.

“I’m much looking forward to working with you as we explore all of the opportunities and take full advantage of the opportunities in our new free trade agreement,” he added.

As he ended his message, the professionals applauded his “natural” tone and called the effort “excellent”.

This is Starmer’s first visit to India as Prime Minister. His arrival in India was met with fanfare, with Mumbai draped in billboards showing Starmer next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Keir Starmer visits Yash Raj Films Upon arrival in Mumbai, Starmer visited the Yash Raj Films studio in Andheri. The goal is to strengthen cultural links and explore joint film ventures.

Later, he will attend a football showcase organised by the English Premier League at Cooperage ground in South Mumbai. The event aims to encourage sports diplomacy between the UK and India. Former England star Michael Owen is expected to join him at the event.

Prime Minister Starmer has said that he wants the UK-India free trade agreement to be implemented “as soon as humanly possible”. Both nations seek closer economic ties amid rising global protectionism.

In Mumbai, speaking from the grand staircase of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Starmer told business delegates he had instructed his team to act swiftly on the trade deal signed in July after three years of negotiations.