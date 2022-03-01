The video, posted from Ukraine's official Instagram handle, shows the man being pushed backwards on a street by a massive Russian tank. During the whole time, the man continued to push back on the moving military vehicle with his body weight, attempting to halt it.
The tank subsequently stops while falls to his knees in the middle of the road.
Following this, the ministry shared another video on their Instagram in which the same man is initially seen hanging from the front of the before he jumps down and halts its progress altogether.
"Russia has been lying for years about how the Ukrainian authorities are keeping the people of Ukraine in 'captivity'. The reality is, though, the Ukrainian people are free and ready to stop Russian tanks with their bare hands if need be," ministry captioned the video.