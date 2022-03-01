As Russia continues its offensive in major cities of Ukraine, several citizens of the country have come out and picked up arms to resist the troops making an advance.

An example of this was seen when Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs on Tuesday shared a video where a man was seen attempting to stop a Russian tank with his bare hands.

The video, posted from Ukraine's official Instagram handle, shows the man being pushed backwards on a street by a massive Russian tank. During the whole time, the man continued to push back on the moving military vehicle with his body weight, attempting to halt it.

The tank subsequently stops while falls to his knees in the middle of the road.

Following this, the ministry shared another video on their Instagram in which the same man is initially seen hanging from the front of the before he jumps down and halts its progress altogether.

"Russia has been lying for years about how the Ukrainian authorities are keeping the people of Ukraine in 'captivity'. The reality is, though, the Ukrainian people are free and ready to stop Russian tanks with their bare hands if need be," ministry captioned the video.

This comes as Russian shelling pounded the main central square in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and other civilian targets during the day.

A convoy 65 km (40 miles) long of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital, Kyiv, on the sixth day of the Russian invasion of its neighbor.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.

In strategic Kharkiv, videos posted online showed explosions hitting the region's Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas. A maternity ward moved to a shelter amid shelling.

Zelenskyy called the attack on Kharkiv's main square “frank, undisguised terror," blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime.

