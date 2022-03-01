WATCH: Ukrainian man attempts to single-handedly block Russian tanks amid invasion2 min read . 07:28 PM IST
Russian shelling pounded the main central square in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and other civilian targets during the day
As Russia continues its offensive in major cities of Ukraine, several citizens of the country have come out and picked up arms to resist the troops making an advance.
An example of this was seen when Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs on Tuesday shared a video where a man was seen attempting to stop a Russian tank with his bare hands.
The video, posted from Ukraine's official Instagram handle, shows the man being pushed backwards on a street by a massive Russian tank. During the whole time, the man continued to push back on the moving military vehicle with his body weight, attempting to halt it.
The tank subsequently stops while falls to his knees in the middle of the road.
