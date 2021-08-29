2 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2021, 08:27 PM ISTLivemint
Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday launched the Fit India Mobile Application at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
At the launch, the minister decided to skip some rope and demonstrate his fitness. He also paid floral tributes to the "magician of hockey", Major Dhyan Chand. Nisith Pramanik also paid his respects.
He then virtually interacted with Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, wrestler Sangram Singh, journalist Ayaz Memon, pilot Captain Anny Divya, a school student, and a housewife who demonstrated the use of Fit India app.
Following this, he wrote on Twitter: "FIT INDIA MOBILE APP--India's most comprehensive Fitness App launched on #NationalSportsDay! On Your Marks, Fitness Test, Go! "FITNESS KI DOSE, AADHA GHANTA ROZ!"
Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik Secretary, Sports Ravi Mittal and Secretary, Youth Affairs, Usha Sharma were also present on the occasion.
Congratulating everyone on the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement as well as on National Sports Day, the minister said, "The Fit India Mobile App brings ease of checking ones fitness levels right into the palm of every Indian. It has some unique features like 'fitness score', animated videos, activity trackers and 'my plan' catering to individual specific needs."
“Fit India Movement was launched on 29th August 2019, on the occasion of National Sports Day by Prime Minister with the aim to make fitness an integral part of the lives every Indian. Today this has become a Jan Andolan!" he added.