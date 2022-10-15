Watch: UP Police constable steals light bulb from shop, caught on CCTV

Watch: UP Police constable steals light bulb from shop, caught on CCTV1 min read . 04:21 PM IST
- Constable Rajesh Verma, posted in Phulpur police station area of Prayagraj district can be seen casually strolling towards a shop which is shut in CCTV.
A police personnal was suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj following his video of discreetly stealing a light bulb from outside a shop went viral.
Constable Rajesh Verma, posted in Phulpur police station area of Prayagraj district can be seen casually strolling towards a shop which is shut in CCTV. Before stealing the bulb, he look around and then removes the bulb and put it in his pocket before walking away.
Verma was on night duty on the day of a Dussehra mela (fair). Locals say the incident is of October 6.
On noticing the missing bulb the next morning, the shopkeeper checked the CCTV footage and was surprised that a police personnal was stealing a light bulb.
After the incident, the policeman was suspended and sent to the police line following a huge outcry.
Verma was recently promoted and had been posted at the Phulpur police station for the last eight months, reported NDTV.
During enquiry, Verma argued that he had merely removed the bulb and put it up at the spot where he was stationed, as it was dark there.
This is not the first case, as previously a similar incident took place in Kanpur where a was caught stealing a mobile phone from the pocket of a person sleeping on the pavement.
