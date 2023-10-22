US Ambassador Eric Garcetti enjoys Durga Puja celebrations in Delhi, indulges in Bengali food and dance

Enjoying the festive vibes in India, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Saturday visited the Durga Puja pandal in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park (CR Park).

Garcetti shared a video enjoying the pandal hopping at the CR Park.

The US envoy was seen relishing popular Bengali dishes such as Jhaal Muri, Aloo-Chicken Biryani, fish curry, luchi, and sweets.

He was also seen performing the famous Bengali dance- Dhunuchi naach.

“Shubho Pujo, everyone! I had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park in Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities, and of course, tasting some amazing Pujo food! As I continue to experience different celebrations across India, I remain in awe of @IncredibleIndia’s amazing cultural diversity," the video caption reads.

He watched children perform on stage and even clicked pictures with people at the pandal. During his pandal visit, Garcetti also tried jhal muri, biryani, puri and fish as well as sweets.

Durga Puja is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and celebrates her victory over Mahishasura. During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings.

There are nine manifestations of Goddess Durga that are worshipped on each day of Navratri. People observe ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each Goddess, and wear new clothes, offer bhog, and clean their homes in these nine days.

On 19 October, Garcetti travelled in the Delhi Metro and interacted with passengers on board. He said he had a great time riding the Delhi metro for the first time and meeting fellow passengers.

"Wow! Delhi Metro, you make travelling so easy! I had a great time riding the Delhi metro for the first time and meeting fellow passengers. A shout out to the well-maintained, efficient, and green public transport system that is among the best in the world!" Garcetti wrote on X.

Earlier in September, Eric Garcetti said India has demonstrated the most successful G20 ever.

