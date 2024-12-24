Uttar Pradesh signed an MoU with Yamanashi Prefecture for industrial and educational collaboration. CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Japanese delegation in Japanese, which went viral online.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed a delegation of Japanese officials led by the Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Province Kotaro Nagasaki on Monday. The UP CM began his opening remark in Japanese to welcome the delegation. The warm gesture has won significant praise online.

The video of UP CM speaking Japanese has gone viral on social media.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as a state of "Unlimited Potential", Yogi Adityanath said that the state government is willing to cooperate with Japanese companies to open opportunities of economic cooperation.

“The state government is keen to cooperate with Japanese companies. Japan also provided great support as a partner country for the Global Investors Summit-2023," said Adityanath.

"The roots of strategic, cultural and global cooperation have been connected between the two countries for more than a millennium. Today, when many countries of the world are at war, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is binding the world in the thread of peace, harmony and unity through the message of Lord Buddha," he added.

Social media reaction to UP CM's Japanese Several users shared the video of UP CM speaking Japanese and praised him for his attempt.

An MoU was signed between the Uttar Pradesh government and Yamanashi Prefecture (Japan) for industrial cooperation, tourism and vocational education in the presence.

UP CM called the MoU a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to bolster collaboration with QUAD countries. Highlighting the rich India-Japan ties, UP CM said that bilateral trade between the two countries has been USD 22.854 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

Currently, more than 1,400 Japanese companies are operating in India, including seven major firms -- Mitsui Technologies, Honda Motors, Yamaha Motors, Denso, Toyodrunk, Nissin ABC Logistics, Sekisui DLJM Molding -- operating in Uttar Pradesh.