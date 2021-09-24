A nonagenarian woman from Madhya Pradesh has been winning plaudits for her courage to learn driving at the age of 90.

Resham Bai Tanwar, the 90-year-old 'grandma', who resides in the Bilawali area of Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district said that she learned driving because all her family members including her daughter and daughters-in-law knew the skill.

"I really like driving. I have driven cars as well as tractors," added Tanwar.

The 90-year-old woman was seen driving a Maruti 800 car on a highway in Madhya Pradesh.

The state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the viral video on Twitter and said "Grandmother has inspired all of us that there is no age bar in fulfilling our interest".

"No matter how old you are, you should have the passion to live life!" he added.

The video of Resham Bai was originally posted by Sandeep Singh on his Twitter account.

Resham Bai's driving video has been viewed more than 24,000 times on Twitter. It has also received several comments, where people have praised her courage. However, a lot of people have also raised the question of whether he has a valid driving licence to drive a car on an open road like this.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department, a permanent licence is issued for 20 years or up to 50 years of age whichever is earlier. The permanent License issued for the transport vehicle will be valid for three years.

