Akshay Kumar took holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Monday. The Bollywood actor praised the arrangements of the event. He also thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the management of the grand religious event.

"I had a lot of fun, the arrangements are very good, very well done... We are very grateful to the CM Yogi sahab for making such good arrangements," he told PTI.

Akshay Kumar takes holy dip | Watch

“I still remember when the last Kumbh was held in 2019, people would come with bundles, but this time all the big people are coming, the Ambanis, Adanis and big actors, everyone is coming,” he added.

The 'Sky Force' actor took holy dip at Sangam in white kurta.

The 57-year-old actor was last seen in his movie ‘Sky Force’ alongside Veer Pahadiya. After arriving in Prayagraj, Akshay Kumar observed the significant improvement in Mahakumbh mela arrangement this time.

He also acknowledged the supporting workers, security officials, and other people deployed at Mahakumbh 2025 site for arrangements and crowd management.

"So the way the arrangements have been made for the Maha Kumbh are very good and I would like to thank with folded hands all the police personnel and all the workers who have taken so much care of everyone," he added.