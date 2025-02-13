BJP MP from Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya took a sortie in the HTT-40 trainer aircraft at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru. Media shared videos on the young politician onboard.

Aero India 2025 is being held at Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 10-14, 2025. The exhibition timings are from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily, featuring two air shows per day, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Strict security measures have been put in place, with all visitors needed to carry a valid government ID proof for verification. Visitors are advised to strictly follow the designated route mentioned in their QR code on their pass.

Aero India 2025: ASTRA BVR, HTT-40 get RMT Certificates On February 10, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth handed over Restricted Military Type Certificates (RMTC) for ASTRA BVR and HTT-40 aircrafts, according to an ANI report. Seth also released guidance materials for the life extension of aircraft and systems at the 15th Aero India International Seminar in Bengaluru.

About Aero India 2025: Traffic Updates Anticipating heavy traffic congestion due to the ongoing Aero India show, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) authority on February 12 has suggested passengers to take alternative routes to reach the airport timely.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Airport informed that heavy and slow-moving traffic is expected from Hebbal onwards between February 12-14 due to ongoing Aero India Show.

“Passengers are requested to plan ahead and consider using alternative routes as suggested by @blrcitytraffic (Bengaluru Traffic Police),” it added.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding. Travellers heading to the airport between February 12 - 14 consider taking alternative routes from Bengaluru city to avoid heavy and slow-moving traffic on NH 44 due to Aero India show at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka,” it said.