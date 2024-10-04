Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has vacated his office at 6, Flagstaff Road to relocate to the Lutyens' Zone. Visuals show him leaving with his family, while his parents and daughter departed in a separate vehicle.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday arrived at Ashok Mittal's official residence in the Lutyens' Zone, the ex-CM's new address, where he performed puja. He had vacated the Chief Minister's office located at 6, Flagstaff Road residence in morning.

As seen in the visuals released by ANI, the Aam Aadmi Party national convener was seen performing puja along with his family.

Arvind Kejriwal, and his family shifted to AAP member Ashok Mittal's residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House. The ex-Delhi CM and his wife left in one car, while Kejriwal's daughter and parents left in another.

Ashok Mittal is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and has been allocated the bungalow at the central Delhi.

“Kejriwal will move into 5, Ferozeshah Road residence of AAP MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal on Friday," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had earlier told reporters at a press conference. Bharadwaj said that several party leaders including MPs, MLAs, and councillors, had offered their houses to Kejriwal after he decided to vacate his previous residence at Flagstaff road.

'Great joy accepted my request…' In a video message, AAP MP Mittal conveyed his happiness upon discovering that Kejriwal had selected his house.

“When he (Kejriwal) resigned as the chief minister, I came to know that he had no place to stay... I invited him to be my guest at my Delhi residence, and it brings me great joy that he has accepted my request," said Mittal.

In September, the former Delhi CM had resigned, announcing that he would assume office only after he gets a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the Assembly polls due in February. The CM resigned within ‘two days’ after he was released from jail.

Manish Sisodia shifts to Rajendra Prasad Road Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has moved to a bungalow on Rajendra Prasad Road. It is the official residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, stated reports.