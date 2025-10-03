Watch video: Gulmarg in J&K receives season's first snowfall; thick layer of snow blankets Afarwat Peak

The upper areas of Kashmir experienced the season's first snowfall on Friday, and forecasts predict additional snow in the next few days, the meteorological department said. Affarwat, located in the well-known ski destination of Gulmarg in Baramulla, north Kashmir, and Sinthan Top in the Anantnag district to the south were among the regions that witnessed snowfall, officials said.

Some areas in the plains, including Srinagar city and nearby regions, experienced light rain, officials added, according to PTI. The meteorological department stated that an active western disturbance is expected to impact Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding areas starting Sunday.

An advisory mentioned, “Under the influence of this system, widespread light to moderate rain/snow (in higher reaches) is expected in J&K from 5 October to 7 October 2025, with peak activity from 5th night to 7th morning.”

The system is expected to bring moderate to heavy snowfall to the higher elevations of Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg, and Kupwara-Sadhna Pass, it further said.

It noted that light snowfall is likely in the mid-altitude areas and moderate to heavy rainfall across the plains of Kashmir.

Also Read | When winter melts into summer: Climate change redefines seasons across India

A hotel owner in the resort town told the Deccan Herald that this snowfall could attract a significant number of tourists back to Kashmir. The hotelier also mentioned that Gulmarg has always been the centre of winter tourism, and after months of uncertainty, this snowfall could be viewed as a “fresh beginning”.

Netizens react One user said, “Rains have not settled, and it's snowing. Wow.” Another remarked, “Beautiful place.”

World Tourism Day programmes in Jammu and Kashmir Meanwhile, Raja Yaqoob, Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, praised the bicycle rally and painting competition held in Pahalgam to commemorate World Tourism Day last month, ANI reported. He explained that the department aimed to promote positivity in the region following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

“On World Tourism Day, we organised various programs across Kashmir... In Pahalgam, we organised a bicycle rally and a painting competition among school children. Apart from this, a huge musical festival was also organised in Pahalgam. Similarly, a musical festival was also celebrated in Gulmarg. We want to bring positivity in the entire country, the entire region, so that after the unfortunate incident in Pahalgam, discussions start once again in Jammu and Kashmir and tourists come in large numbers,” Yaqoob said.