Indian Army on Wednesday successfully rescued a young boy stuck in a steep gorge in Kerala's Malampuzha mountains for two days. The Indian Army team was mobilized overnight to extricate Babu, the youth trapped, from the steep gorge. The Army provided him food and water and then haul him to safety.

#OP_Palakkad

In a spectacular action, highly qualified Teams of Indian Army have successfully rescued Mr Babu who slipped off a cliff & was stranded in a steep gorge for over 48 hours. The operation was coordinated by #DakshinBharatArea under the aegis of #SouthernCommand@adgpi pic.twitter.com/Pcksj6WEBS — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) February 9, 2022

Videos have surfaced on the internet showing the rescue team slowly climbing up by making stops in between to give the youth some rest. The youth was hauled up to safety by 10.08 AM by the Army personnel and completed the massive rescue effort, perhaps the first of its kind in the state, which involved local bodies, NDRF, Coast Guard with the Air Force also standing by to chip in.

Babu was trapped in a recess on the mountain face, between rocks, in the scorching heat with no water or food since Monday. According to locals, the youth, along with two others had on Monday decided to climb to the top of Cherad hill there, but the other two abandoned the effort halfway. However, Babu continued to climb to the top, and after reaching there, slipped and fell and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.