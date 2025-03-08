Watch Video: ’Lathmaar’ Holi celebration begins in Mathura’s Barsana amid much fanfare

The famed 'lathmar' holi of Mathura began with much fanfare in Barsana as a part of the elaborate Holi festival celebrations.

The men from Nandgaon try to drench the Barsana women, where women playfully hit men with sticks, reenacting Krishna's legendary visit to Radha's village.

No cases of injuries among men have been reported who get a ritual beating by women during its course.

As part of the 10-day Braj Ki Holi celebrations, the entire city of Mathura gets smeared in color.

The celebrations at Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul are dedicated to Krishna Kanhaniya, who spent his childhood in these regions.

The vibrant festival of Holi kicked off with Laddu Mar Holi with great enthusiasm at the Shri Ladliji Maharaj temple in Barsana on Friday.

The temple premises resonated with devotional songs and chants as priests and devotees participated in the age-old ritual.

During this event, devotees and temple priests throw laddoos at each other as a symbolic gesture of love and festivity. It is believed to mark the beginning of Holi celebrations in Barsana, which is Radha's birthplace.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated of "Rangotsav 2025" in Barsana. He emphasised that the cleanliness and restoration of the Yamuna River will also be prioritised, drawing parallels with the successful rejuvenation of the Ganga in Kashi and Prayagraj.

Extending his greetings for Holi, Adityanath called upon devotees to continue celebrating the festival in Barsana's unique traditions, including the Laddoo-Maar Holi and the world-famous Lathmar Holi.

Meanwhile, in Sambhalm the communally sensitive city of Uttar Pradesh, police said that Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims would offer Jumma namaz after 2.30 pm.

The new directive comes a day after a circle officer (CO) kicked up a row by saying that Holi is a festival that occurs once a year whereas Jumma namaz takes place 52 times a year.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar on Friday told reporters that in view of Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan falling on the same day, seven companies of PAC have been deployed in the city.