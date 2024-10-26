Watch Video: Mumbai wakes up to thick smog as AQI worsens, check pollution levels in metro city

Mumbai woke up to a layer of thick smog in the air on Saturday morning as the city's AQI rose to a significantly high level. In the video shared by news agency ANI from Bandra Reclamation shows a thick layer of smog lingering in the air.

According to aqi.in, several parts of Mumbai, including Bandra, Colaba, Borivali, Deonar, Juhu, etc, poor air quality was observed on Saturday, October 26.

Pollution in Mumbai areas today The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai was recorded to be at very poor levels, ie 110 at 9:15 AM on October 26. The city recorded the concentration of particulate matter at 2.5 which is 2.9 times higher than the recommended levels of PM by World Health Organisation. Here is the AQI of different areas in Mumbai.

Location Status AQI-US Bandra kurla Complex Moderate 97 Bandra East Poor 129 Borivali East Poor 142 Borivali East MPCB Good 32 Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Moderate 76 Colaba Poor 154 Deonar Poor 160 Juhu Poor 110 Khindipada Moderate 74 Kurla Moderate 80 Mahape Moderate 79 Malad Poor 134

Mumbai has witnessed a slight deterioration in air quality over the past few days. On Friday, the city woke up to a thick layer of smog on Friday, with a moderate AQI of 114. The pollution levels in Mumbai and other metro cities, and locations in northern states are likely to worsen in the coming days due to winter season and Diwali celebrations.