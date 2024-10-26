Watch Video: Mumbai wakes up to thick smog as AQI worsens, check pollution levels in metro city

Pollution level in Mumbai reached to extremely high levels on Saturday morning leading to low visibility in many areas.

Livemint
Updated26 Oct 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Mumbai pollution: The metro city woke up to a dense layer of smog on Saturday morning.
Mumbai pollution: The metro city woke up to a dense layer of smog on Saturday morning.

Mumbai woke up to a layer of thick smog in the air on Saturday morning as the city's AQI rose to a significantly high level. In the video shared by news agency ANI from Bandra Reclamation shows a thick layer of smog lingering in the air.

Also Read | Air pollution: People urged to use public transport, reduce firecrackers

According to aqi.in, several parts of Mumbai, including Bandra, Colaba, Borivali, Deonar, Juhu, etc, poor air quality was observed on Saturday, October 26.

Also Read | NDMC doubles parking fees to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR

Pollution in Mumbai areas today

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai was recorded to be at very poor levels, ie 110 at 9:15 AM on October 26. The city recorded the concentration of particulate matter at 2.5 which is 2.9 times higher than the recommended levels of PM by World Health Organisation. Here is the AQI of different areas in Mumbai.

LocationStatusAQI-US
Bandra kurla ComplexModerate97
Bandra EastPoor129
Borivali EastPoor142
Borivali East MPCBGood32
Chhatrapati Shivaji International AirportModerate76
ColabaPoor154
DeonarPoor160
JuhuPoor110
KhindipadaModerate74
KurlaModerate80
MahapeModerate79
MaladPoor134

Mumbai has witnessed a slight deterioration in air quality over the past few days. On Friday, the city woke up to a thick layer of smog on Friday, with a moderate AQI of 114. The pollution levels in Mumbai and other metro cities, and locations in northern states are likely to worsen in the coming days due to winter season and Diwali celebrations.

Also Read | Air pollution news: SC slams Centre over stubble burning, says THIS

According to experts, air pollution reaches its peak during winter season because of a range of factors including reduction in temperatures, low rainfall, and increased biomass burning for heating. North India witnesses a rise in pollution levels during the winter season because of the rampant practice of stubble burning by farmers to clear their fields and prepare them for the next crop cycle. Notably, together all these factors lead to rise in pollution levels during winter season.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWatch Video: Mumbai wakes up to thick smog as AQI worsens, check pollution levels in metro city

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.