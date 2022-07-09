Watch | Video of 'baraatis' dancing under tarpaulin cover amid heavy rain wins internet2 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 02:09 PM IST
- A video of a wedding 'baarat' dancing under a tarpaulin cover amid heavy rain has gone viral winning many hearts
As heavy rainfall lashes on and all outdoor plans go out the door, social media found a reason to rejoice with a video of people dancing in the rain under a yellow tarpaulin cover. This group of people attending a marriage procession has shown that despite heavy rain they can enjoy the day and the video of the 'baarat' enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy rain has gone viral.