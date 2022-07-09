As heavy rainfall lashes on and all outdoor plans go out the door, social media found a reason to rejoice with a video of people dancing in the rain under a yellow tarpaulin cover. This group of people attending a marriage procession has shown that despite heavy rain they can enjoy the day and the video of the 'baarat' enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy rain has gone viral.

The one-minute video shows a group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin as they enjoy the marriage procession, taking no notice of the heavy rain pouring on them. In the video, some of them were also spotted dancing in the rain without the cover, as if the rain made no difference to them. IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra took to Twitter to share the video with a heartwarming caption that says, "with this, I have not seen the Epic procession till date."

इससे Epic बारात मैंने आज तक नहीं देखी. 😅😅



VC - SM pic.twitter.com/4JhqeAkIjD — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 6, 2022

Unsurprisingly, with the video hitting the internet, netzines found the whole commotion endearing as the video went viral as Twitter came up with hilarious reactions. A Twitter user wrote, "I am quite impressed by their determination & resolve- Baraat toh ho kar rahegi! And that tirpaal idea - Where there is a will, there's a way!" While another wrote, "special Occasion of Baarat: Rain Dance," tweeted another user. "This is what I love about my country, People never forget to enjoy their day even whatever the situation is," commented a third user.

The baraat moves on in the rain while loudspeakers belt out popular numbers. The video also shows some enthusiastic baraatis dancing in the rain out of the covers. The video has been shared by many Twitter users and viewed many of times. "It happens only in India," said a user. "No matter what the situation is, we will take the bride," commented another. Twitter users hailed the spirit shown by the baaratis.

